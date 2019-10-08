Evergreen Orders Six of the World's Largest Container Ships

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 20:16:13

Samsung Heavy Industries has received an order from Evergreen Marine Corporation for six 23,764 TEU container ships - among the world's largest ships to date.

The order is valued at $920 million. The vessels will be 400 meters long, 61.5 meters wide and 33.2 meters high. They are larger than the record-sized 23,756 TEU ship delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in July this year.

The vessels will have smart technology on board and will also feature energy saving devices such as a rudder bulb and a saver fin to reduce fuel consumption by around seven percent. The saver fin is a device to control water flow around hull to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vibration.

Samsung Heavy Industry's 23,000 TEU container ships orderbook has now become the world's largest with 14 vessels. The yard's year-to-date contract wins stand at $ 5.1 billion, which represents 65 percent of its annual target $ 7.8 billion, with 35 vessels of different types, including 14 crude oil tankers, 11 LNG carriers, six container ships, two product carriers, one special ship and one FPSO.

In September, Evergreen’s board approved orders of 10 23,000 TEU ships including six for Samsung Heavy Industries, two for Jiangnan Shipyard and two for Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding of China.