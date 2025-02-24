EU Warns of Active and Evolving Threat as Pirates Abandon Seized Dhow

The Yemeni fishing vessel that was seized by pirates a week ago has now been abandoned after the crew was robbed. The EUNAVFOR operation Atalanta that monitors security in the region however is warning after two events in recent weeks that “similar organized piracy incidents might take place again in the area.”

This latest incident was reported to the authorities on February 17. It was believed that armed pirates boarded the Yemeni dhow Saytuun-2. It was hijacked off Garmaal, on the northern coast of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region within Somalia. Atlanta classified it as an armed robbery because the vessel was staying within coastal waters.

The vessel was being monitored while the EUNAVFOR was also coordinating with its security partners, including the Yemeni Coast Guard and the Puntland Maritime Police Force as well as the international Combined Maritime Forces. They reported that there were five crewmembers aboard and the vessel was traveling to the south after it was hijacked. They believed there were six pirates aboard.

The pirates fled the vessel on February 22. Teams from one of the warships involved in the international security effort contacted the fishing vessel yesterday, February 23 in what Atlanta termed a “friendly approach.” They gathered information from the crew that confirmed that armed pirates with ladders had taken control of the vessel. The crew was uninjured but said the pirates had taken some of their belongings before leaving the dhow.

Earlier in February there was a similar incident involving another Yemeni-flagged dhow, Al Najma. The vessel with a crew of 12 aboard was boarded on February 9 near Ely, Somalia also in the Puntland region. The EU naval forces began a search to locate the vessel and were tracking the vessel when the pirates also abandoned the hijacked dhow. It was released on February 13 and again forces participating with Atalanta visited the vessel to confirm the safety of the crew.

“These recent events within Somali territorial waters demonstrate an active and evolving threat in the region,” Atlanta warned in its weekly report. “Despite routine patrols performed by CMF, EUNAVFOR Atalanta, and other warships in these waters, pirates continue to demonstrate sophisticated operational capabilities.” Atalanta also warns of a “well-established coastal support infrastructure.” Atalanta concluded that the prates maintain the capabilities and intent to target vessels in the region.

This comes 17 years after the security operation was first created. Atalanta began its patrols in 2009 and reports its efforts have led to the conviction of 145 pirates. They have documented 139 vessels that have been held in the region but noted that there are also an unknown number of unreported/unconfirmed dhows and smaller vessels that have been seized.

Last year, Atlanta reported a spike in activity in the first quarter which continued till May 2024. After that, there were a few suspicious approaches before a Chinese fishing vessel was seized in December and held until the end of the year. The two incidents with the Yemeni-flagged dhows occurred this month raising the new concerns about continued dangers in the region.