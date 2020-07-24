EU Supports Port of Valencia Electrification for Cold Ironing

Courtesy Valenciaport By The Maritime Executive 07-23-2020 07:11:32

The European Commission’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Committee has approved aid for two projects in the Port of Valencia that will accelerate the ports efforts to create cold ironing capabilities for the maritime industry. These projects are part of the ongoing efforts across Europe to increase the available of shore power for ships in port to reduce GHG emissions.

Currently, the port of Valencia receives medium voltage electricity (20kV) from three different high and medium voltage electrical substations. However, considering its current characteristics, the port’s existing power grid requires improvements in order to support the demand for electricity from ships at berth.

The first of the two programs the EU is funding is under the Global EALING Project (European flagship Action for cold ironing in ports). The project focuses on carrying out the necessary studies required to build a new onshore power supply infrastructure or upgrade existing infrastructure. The project seeks to achieve the implementation of land-based electricity use in ports by the end of 2025. It will focus on preparing the final documentation for the tenders, so that work can start after the completion of the necessary studies.

The objective of the second project, EALINGWorks Valenciaport, is to prepare the port’s electrical grid for the supply of onshore power supply. Thee power would be available to container ships, ferries and cruise ships. It would bet integrated to both the Port of Valencia’s new container terminal and the new passenger terminal.