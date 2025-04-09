EU Finalizes Rules on Plastic Pellet Pollution at Sea

On Wednesday, the European Union finalized a new regulation aimed at reducing microplastic pollution caused by plastic pellets. Representatives from the European Parliament and the EU Council agreed to provisional terms on measures designed to improve handling practices across the entire plastic pellet supply chain, both on land and at sea.

"Microplastics, including plastic pellets are now found everywhere — in our oceans, seas and even in the food we eat. Each year, the equivalent of up to 7,300 truckloads of plastic pellets are lost to the environment. Today, the EU has taken a landmark step toward reducing pellet pollution by adopting measures to tackle losses and ensure correct handling, including in maritime transport," said Paulina Hennig-Kloska, Poland's Minister for Climate and Environment.

The legislation lays out mandatory requirements for both European and non-European operators. The framework outlines clear responsibilities in cases of accidental spills, emphasizing immediate cleanup operations. Every facility handling plastic pellets will be required to develop a risk management strategy addressing packaging methods, loading and unloading procedures, employee training programs, and essential equipment specifications.

To ensure equal standards apply to all parties involved in pellet transportation, non-EU carriers must designate an authorized representative within European Union borders, promoting accountability and operational transparency.

The agreement takes a tiered approach. Large companies processing over 1,500 tonnes of pellets per year must obtain verification from independent third-party auditors. Smaller operations exceeding the same volume threshold will benefit from simplified requirements, including a one-time certification valid for five years following implementation. Microenterprises and those handling under 1,500 tonnes yearly will only need to provide a self-declaration of compliance.

The environmental impact of pellet contamination in aquatic ecosystems can last decade, since these materials resist natural biodegradation processes. With maritime shipping accounting for nearly 38% of all pellet transportation within the EU in 2022, the agreement also establishes specific maritime protocols. These include packaging requirements and mandatory disclosure of transport and cargo information, aligning with International Maritime Organisation guidelines.

Before final adoption, both the Council and Parliament must formally endorse the provisional agreement. Following legal and linguistic refinement, the regulation will be published in the EU's Official Journal, coming into force two years afterward. Maritime-specific provisions will receive an additional year for implementation to allow for industry adjustment.

According to the EU, between 52,140 and 184,290 tonnes of plastic pellets entered Europe's environment in 2019 alone. Leakage occurs at multiple points throughout the production and distribution chain. Currently, no specific EU legislation addresses plastic pellet pollution, despite their ranking as the third largest source of unintentional microplastic releases after paint particles and tire fragments.

A recent incident highlighted the ongoing threat. In March, half-burned plastic nurdles washed ashore along England's east coast after the allision of the boxship Solong with the tanker Stena Immaculate. While not directly toxic, these plastic resin balls pose risks to wildlife if ingested, according to HM Coastguard.

Research has shown that pellets comprise about 70 percent of the plastic eaten by seabirds, with small plastic particles being found in the stomachs of 63 of the world’s approximately 250 species of seabirds.