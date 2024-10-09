ESL Shipping Orders “Fossil-Free” Vessels to Lead Nordic Green Transition

ESL Shipping, a dry bulk cargo carrier in the Baltic, highlights its new ship order as part of its ambition to lead the “green transition,” in the the Baltic region. The company which has been in business for 75 years and has over 40 vessels, has ordered a series of four handysize vessels which it is saying will be able to operate “fossil-free.”

The new 1A ice-class vessels ESL says will be able to operate entirely fossil-free by using green hydrogen-based e-methanol or biomethanol. The dual-fuel ships will be built in Nanjing, China at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co, and will enter service between the third quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028. The total value of the four ships is approximately €186 million and ESL Shipping reports it has the option to expand the order with several ships.

"Our strategy is based on sustainability leadership and our unique ability to develop and provide reliable infrastructure for the ice-bound Nordic green transition industries. We have developed these state-of-the-art, highly flexible multi-fuel vessels in close cooperation with our industrial partners,” says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping.

The design of the vessels and comprehensive model tests were out with Finnish ship designer Deltamarin and the Swedish SSPA model test facility. ESL reports the ships which will be 17,000 dwt will be at the top of the market in terms of cargo capacity, technology, and innovation. ESL Shipping was closely involved in the design of the vessels to ensure that they were fully tailored to meet local customer needs and they believe they have developed a design that will offer market-leading energy efficiency, efficient and flexible cargo space design, and lower operating costs.

Among the many features of the design is a hybrid power system with 1 MWh capacity for cargo crane peak shaving and emission-free operations in port. The vessel will be equipped with advanced systems including water and ballast water treatment, shaft generators, shore power collections, and electric cargo cranes. The majority of key equipment, such as powertrain including battery hybrid drive, cargo handling equipment, and many other leading technologies will come from European companies.

The ships will measure (150 meters) and have a shallow draft of (8.6 meters) to give them flexible deployment including Great Lakes capabilities. The design also features a forward bridge and accommodations block which will provide a large deck and cargo capacity. The hulls are optimized and will have a 1A ice class rating.

The new ships will further advance the green ambitions of the company, which along with its sister brand AtoB@C Shipping, has been at the forefront of advanced, energy-efficient, and low-emission designs.