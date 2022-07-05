EPS Takes Delivery of First LNG Dual-Fuel Suezmax Tanker

Greenway is reported to be the world's first LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tanker (GSI)

China’s Guangzhou Shipyard recently completed the delivery of the 158,000 dwt tanker Greenway to Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, marking several important milestones in the efforts to deploy next-generation greener vessels. According to the shipyard, the vessel, which is the first Suezmax built by Guangzhou, is also the world’s first Suezman LNG dual-fuel tanker.

Eastern Pacific placed the order for the vessel along with a sister ship in December 2019 as part of its continuing effort to reduce the carbon emissions of its operations. The tanker, which measures 898 feet in length, was designed by CSSC’s in-house design institute and is outfitted with the latest technologies.

Among the features being highlighted is the MAN B&W dual-fuel engine. The power plant is equipped with a high-pressure LNG system with fuel gas piping designed for pressures up to 350bar and tested up to 525bar pressure. The tanker is also fitted with a high-pressure selective catalytic reduction system. The power plant is designed to produce a service speed of 14.2 knots.

According to William Zhou, Vice President of GSI, the delivery of this vessel along with the handover in a month’s time of two methanol-fueled tankers for Proman Stena Bulk marks “a high watermark for the company in building state-of-the-art alternative-fueled ships.”

Zhou highlighted that among the achievements for the Greenway is that the engine meets the IMO’s Tier III emissions standards in both gas and fuel modes. He said when the Greenway is propelled in LNG mode, it can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 23 percent, nitrogen oxide emissions by about 90 percent, and particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions by 99 percent.

The shipyard is one of the busiest owned by CSSC. They are reporting a current orderbook for more than 70 ships valued are more than $7.5 million. The shipyard has been working to build its expertise in dual-fuel vessels, reporting that it has built or is building a total of 32 dual-fuel ships. This includes two LNG propulsion ropax vessels, two LNG propulsion Suez tankers, 14 LNG propulsion LR2 tankers, eight LNG propulsion PCTCs, and six methanol propulsion MR tankers. The yard also reports that it opened a new Marine and Technology Research Center as its team explores methanol, ammonia, bio-methane, and hydrogen as alternative future fuels.

The Greenway was delivered to EPS on June 28. She will be followed by a sister ship scheduled for delivery in August 2022.

