Egypt Launches First Domestically-Built Tugs for Suez Canal



Egyptian officials celebrated the launch of the first two domestically-built tugboats on April 23, which will be used for the Suez Canal. They highlighted it was part of a broader effort to expand Egypt’s maritime community and support the capabilities of the Suez Canal Company.

In a public-private partnership, new shipyard capabilities were established at the southern port of Safaga where the tugs were launched. The development of the yard included a new marine quay with mooring bollards, a quay for lifting vessels, and an 850-ton winch for lifting and unloading equipment and vessels.

During the speeches, it was highlighted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is supporting the effort. The president outlined the vision of localizing various marine capabilities in Egypt. In addition to the tug construction, the president directed the development of a new fishing fleet which will include 12 deep-sea vessels as well as the construction capabilities for tourist vessels.

New cranes and berths were built to increase Egypt's shipbuilding capabilities (SCA)

The first of 10 new tugs planned for the Suez Canal Authority were officially launched during the ceremony. They highlight the tugs have a pulling power of 90 tons and incorporate advanced navigational capabilities and environmentally friendly technologies. Each tug is 32 meters (105 feet) in length and with a top speed of 12 knots. They were designed by the international firm Robert Allan.

Among the features incorporated into the new tugs are main engines from the Belgian company ABC that will provide increased operating power and longer service life. They have also been designed to reduce carbon emissions. Incorporated into the design is a special external fire extinguishing system, using a separate engine from the main engines, which helps to provide better control and maneuvering during fire emergencies, and a water capacity of up to 2,400 cubic meters.

The first two vessels, Azm 1 and Azm 2, were launched while work is underway on units number 3 through 6. The hulls are completed and outfitting is underway on the mechanical, electrical, and piping work. A total of 10 tugs will be built in this class.

The Suez Canal Authority highlights an ambitious strategy to develop and modernize its maritime fleet by incorporating the latest technologies. The new tugs will be part of the fleet both for the guidance of vessels and to respond to emergencies. Work is also underway at the Alexandria Naval Yard on the Authority’s largest tug which will have a reported pulling force of 190 tons.

