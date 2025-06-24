Efforts to Remove Fuel from Sunken MSC Elsa 3 Delayed



India’s Directorate General of Shipping reports that efforts to remove the fuel from the wreck of the MSC Elsa 3 are being delayed due to peak monsoon conditions and a change in salvage teams. The wreck appears to be stable, but they are anxious to remove the fuel to prevent a potential environmental disaster with the wreck just 18 nautical miles from shore.

The authorities had previously expressed frustration with the slow progress at the wreck site demanding a plan and setting deadlines for MSC Mediterranean Shipping and T&T Salvage. They had anticipated that the pumping of the fuel from the tanks would be underway by the beginning of July at the latest. The wreck is believed to have approximately 85 metric tonnes of diesel and 367 metric tonnes of Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) aboard.

The first phase of the diving effort was successful in capping the tanks and stopping oil leaks. However, from daily patrols and monitoring efforts, the Directorate General is reporting a “light rainbow sheen” near the site. It measures approximately 1 kilometer by 50 meters, but they believe the oil is dissipating naturally in the environment.

The current oil leaks are residual contaminants the authorities stated. They believe it is coming from enclosed areas such as the engine room and machinery spaces, and is trapped oil or lubricants. There is no indication that any of the fuel tanks are leaking.

They think there will continue to be intermittent leaks of residual oil. The expectation is that it could take several weeks for the wreck to be completely flushed of the remaining oil in the enclosed spaces.

MSC terminated the contract with T&T Salvage, with the Directorate reporting that the salvage operation is in a transitional phase. India’s Mercantile Marine Department is saying there were concerns that T&T’s efforts lacked expertise in removing oil from the wreck, which lies at approximately 54 meters (177 feet) below the surface.

Brand Marine Consultants reports that a new contract is being finalized with SMIT Salvage for the effort, which will include saturation diving and fuel extraction. The Directorate is awaiting a new salvage plan for review.

Efforts onshore, however, are proceeding with the Directorate reporting that 190 tonnes of nurdles have now been recovered by the teams with volunteers combing the beaches. Arrangements have been made to store the plastic bits. Divers have also been working to retrieve an additional sunken container.

Daily overflights are continuing at the site of the wreck. A tug also remains positioned at the location to conduct monitoring.

