Efforts Push Forward for California Offshore Wind Despite Uncertainties

Both at the federal and local level efforts are continuing to push forward for the potential development of offshore wind power generation along the California coast. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) took another step forward for what could become the first floating wind turbines in the U.S. while the Port of Long Beach continues to move forward to become one of the leading assembly and staging sites for offshore wind.

BOEM conducted the first offshore wind lease auction for California covering two zones in December 2022. A total of five lease areas were contracted bringing in over $757 million for the rights and laying the groundwork for the start of the West Coast industry.

As a next step in the process, BOEM today published the California Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for the five areas. It concluded that offshore wind development with or without mitigation efforts could benefit the local environment and economy. They concluded the mortality risk is low and not expected for whales in the areas while also noting the need to address large volumes of vessel traffic. They looked at the possibility of steps such as acoustic masking to help protect marine life but did recognize the largest potential risk is to bids.

This is only the second time BOEM has conducted a regional analysis of offshore renewable energy development and operations over multiple lease areas. BOEM reports it selected the approach because of the proximity of the areas and the anticipation that future project plans would be filed around the same time. The regional approach lays a foundation for the future specific analysis of individual plans while also accelerating the overall approval process.

BOEM reports the leases, which total over 373,000 acres have the potential to produce over 4.6 GW of offshore wind energy. With today’s publication of the notice BOEM is inviting public comments and starts a 90-day comment period.

Port of the uncertainty however comes in the timing. The comment period will close on February 12, 2025. Public meetings to provide comments are scheduled for January 28 and 30, all days after the new Trump administration begins. Trump has been a vocal critic of wind turbines and during the campaign vowed to block future wind energy development.

The trade group Offshore Wind California however issued a statement calling today's development “good news and another important step forward.” It cites California’s ambitions to become a global leader for floating offshore wind and the California Public Utilities Commission which this year adopted a goal of procuring up to 7.6 GW of offshore wind power by 2035. The California Energy Commission is aiming for 2 to 5 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners also took steps on November 11 to push forward in their efforts to become a local for the industry. The port has proposed a 400-acre terminal called Pier Wind at the Port of Long Beach to assemble and deploy floating offshore wind turbines. The Commission agreed to commit up to $14 million in matching funds as they also apply in December for a state grant aimed at covering the cost of design, environmental review, and community outreach.

Long Beach also authorized $6.5 million from the port’s capital budget to continue the effort. They will be proceeding with environmental documentation and project delivery activities while the grant application is under consideration.

The proposal for Pier Wind projects a construction cost of $4.7 billion. Work could begin as early as 2027 with the first 200 acres completed in 2031 and the additional 200 acres completed in 2035.

State and local officials emphasize they are continuing to move forward and are ready to work with the federal authorities. As part of the Department of the Interior, BOEM’s future depends on the pending nomination of a new Secretary of the Interior for the Trump administration.

