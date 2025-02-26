Dutch Safety Board Calls for Change After Deadly Allision at Repair Yard

After the fatal allision between a small vessel and the giant crane ship Saipem 7000 last year, the Netherlands' safety board has called on Rotterdam's pilots and on a prominent ship repair yard to carry out better planning before navigational evolutions in tight harbor basins.

On February 21, 2024, the Saipem 7000 collided with the jackup drilling rig Noble Regina Allen while the crane vessel was docking at a well-known repair yard in the Botlek, a densely-built-up inner harbor in Rotterdam. Winds were 13 knots, in excess of the standard docking procedure for the site, but the pilot had done this evolution in stronger winds and did not believe that the conditions would be problematic.

Because of the tight quarters and the presence of the rig, there was no tug positioned on the Saipem 7000's port quarter. Despite the power of the crane ship's DP-3 thrusters and the assistance of six tugs, the wind was enough to push the vessel off course. Its stern swung to port as it was trying to enter its berth, and its port quarter struck the rig.

A welder was working on scaffolding on the exterior of the drilling rig. When the Saipem 7000 made contact, he was trapped between the vessel and the rig, and he fell into the water. Multiple dive searches were conducted, but his body was not recovered for another three weeks.

The board called for the Dutch pilots' association to systematically assess and improve procedures for navigating in the inner harbor.

"Pilots must prepare themselves well for the safe execution of complex activities such as docking a crane vessel. For example, they must continuously test assumptions among all those involved and speak out about possible risks. The Regional Pilotage Corporation Rotterdam-Rijnmond is responsible for ensuring that pilots indeed prepare in this way," said Dutch Safety Board member Erica Bakkum.

The board also called on the shipyard to lead a joint risk assessment process for complex evolutions, incorporating input from all parties involved. "A more thorough approach is needed for complex operations that are carried out simultaneously. The shipyard must ensure that risks are clearly understood and managed," the board concluded.

Saipem 7000 is one of the world's largest crane ships, and can complete full installations of offshore developments, including topside placement and pipelay. It can lift up to 14,000 tonnes at a time with twin cranes, and it is DP3 enabled for propulsion and anchorless stationkeeping.