DP World Starts Construction of a $1.1 Billion Port in Senegal

Image courtesy DP World

Dubai-based logistics giant DP World has embarked on the construction of the $1.1 billion Ndayane deepwater port in Senegal, the largest port investment the firm has ever made in Africa.

The project, which is part of DP World’s Africa expansion strategy, is designed to boost Senegal’s position as a major trade hub and gateway to West Africa and Northwest Africa.

As the largest single private investment in the history of Senegal, Port of Ndayane will ease the pressure on the port of Dakar, which has been grappling with congestion and inefficiencies. The new port will be located at Ndayane, about 30 miles from Dakar and close to Blaise Diagne International Airport.

“The development of modern, quality port infrastructure is vital for economic development. With the port of Ndayane, Senegal will have state-of-the-art port infrastructure that will reinforce our country's position as a major trade hub and gateway in West Africa,” said President Macky Sall.

Construction of the new port follows the signing of two 25-year term concession agreements between DP World and the Senegalese government in 2020.

Ndayane will be a modern, deep water port with up to 10,000 feet of quayside when fully completed in 2026. It will be implemented in two phases.

Phase 1, which is expected to cost $837 million, will involve the development of a container terminal with 2,750 feet of quay and a new three nautical mile marine channel designed to handle two 1,100 foot vessels simultaneously. It will be capable of handling the largest container vessels in the world, and will increase container handling capacity by 1.2 million TEUs per year.

In phase 2, which will be implemented at a cost of $290 million, an additional container quay of 1,350 feet will be developed.

DP World’s plans also include the development of an economic/industrial zone next to the port and the Blaise Diagne International Airport, creating an integrated multimodal transportation, logistics and industrial hub.

“As the leading enabler of global trade, we will bring all our expertise, technology and capability to this port project, the completion of which will support Senegal’s development over the next century,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World CEO.

Currently, Senegal depends on the port of Dakar for its imports and exports. The port also serves as a gateway to neighboring landlocked nations like Mali, which relies on Dakar for fully two-thirds of its trade. When Ndayane is complete, the port of Dakar will be redeveloped into a mixed use residential and commercial waterfront and cruise terminal.