DP World Builds Out its Logistics Business in the Indian Ocean

File image courtesy Transworld By The Maritime Executive 08-20-2020 01:54:44

DP World is expanding its holdings in logistics and short-sea transportation in the Middle East, complementing its flagship terminal operations in the UAE.

Unifeeder, a Danish feeder operator owned by DP World, has acquired Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Limited and Shreyas Shipping and Logistics from the UAE-based Transworld Group. The deal includes the containerized Indian coastal and export-import feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited, but not its vessels or its bulk operations.

Transworld Feeders and Avana are some of the biggest NVOCC and independent feeder operators in South Asia, serving ports throughout the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and the Far East. Avana serves 60 ports and Transworld/Shreyas serve about 50. Jebel Ali serves as a transshipment hub for their operations. Combined, the companies handle about 1.2 million TEU annually.

Unifeeder, the largest container feeder/short-sea operator in Europe, said in a statement that the acquisition adds to its growing presence in the Indian Subcontinent. It dovetails with the firm's recent purchase of Singapore-based Feedertech Group, which has more strength to the east. Unifeeder says that these acquisitions give it a new ability to offer Indian shippers door-to-door logistics services, which are a core part of Unifeeder's business model in the EU market. India's coastwise shipping sector is growing quickly, and it is a strategic area for DP World's logistics business.

"The next and imminent stage of this development will be to launch a dedicated and efficient India-Gulf region service, which is an important route for our customers," said DP World chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem in announcing the earlier acquisition.