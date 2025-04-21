Disney’s Largest Cruise Ship Floated Out as Line Continues Expansion



The new Disney Cruise Line cruise ship Disney Adventure (208,000 gross tons) was floated out on Saturday, April 19, in Wismar, Germany in the now traditional ceremony complete with fireworks and Captains Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on hand. The cruise ship, which will be the largest for Disney, will be the company’s first ship based year-round in Asia. It comes as the line in proceeding with a large expansion program.

With the Disney Adventure, the cruise line becomes only the third in the world to have a cruise ship exceeding 200,000 gross tons. While it will be a one-off, it is also the fourth by class in size following Royal Caribbean International’s Icon and Oasis classes, and MSC Cruises’ World Class. Both Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line recently ordered similar ultra-large cruise ships to be built at Fincantieri for delivery late in this decade and in the 2030s.

Rendering of the completed cruise ship due to enter service December 2025 (DCL)

Disney acquired the incomplete cruise ship in November 2022 for a rumored €40 million from the bankrupt MV Werften Shipyard with an agreement to complete the construction in Germany. Construction of the ship had begun in 2018 with steel cutting at yards in both Wismar and Rostock and assembly started later that year in Rostock. The midship section, which is 216 meters (708 feet) was built in Rostock and became the largest section to be floated and transferred when it was moved to Wismar in November 2019. The yard in Wismar was assembling the ship and reached approximately 80 percent completion when MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022 along with its parent company Genting Hong Kong and the group’s Dream Cruise Line.

Genting Hong Kong had planned the ship as the first of two of the world’s largest cruise ships designed for the Asian market. She was named Global Dream and was destined to have a capacity of 9,500 passengers and 2,000 crew. Work had started on the blocks for the second cruise ship, but the incomplete blocks were sold for scrap after the bankruptcy.

Meyer Werft is overseeing the completion of the cruise ship which remained in Wismar at the shipyard which was sold to ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Disney kept some of the original planned features for the cruise ship, including the longest rollercoaster at sea, but has redesigned the ship for the brand’s theming and removing elements such as a large casino. Passenger capacity was also reduced to approximately 6,700. The hull has been repainted removing the hull art applied by Dream Cruises with the traditional black hull and yellow stripping of Disney Cruise Line and the caricature of Mickey Mouse in the bow.

The doors to the building hall in Wismar had been opened and preparations began earlier last week for the float out. Shortly after 900 local time on Saturday, April 19, tugs began pulling the massive 342-meter (1,122-foot) hull from the building hall. Wismar suspended traffic in the Old Harbor during the maneuver as spectators watched the event. The ship is now at the fitting out dock to receive its funnels, lifeboats, and other elements. Sea trials will commence this summer.

Disney has entered into a five-year agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board to base the Disney Adventure year-round in Singapore operating short cruises. It is due to start service on December 15, offering cruises to nowhere ranging between 3, 4, and 5 nights.

Disney celebrates the float out of its new ships with fireworks and characters (DCL)

It is the newest addition to the brand which was started in 1998 with two cruise ships. Disney recently introduced its sixth cruise ship and is building two more of the Wish class at Meyer Werft in Germany and its Japanese partner has also ordered a cruise ship to be linked to the Tokyo Disney Resort. Disney has also contracted with Meyer Werft for three additional cruise ships. In January 2025, the cruise line reported it would introduce a new class of ships at approximately 100,000 gross tons with accommodations for approximately 3,000 passengers in each ship.

The current plan calls for Disney to have 13 cruise ships by 2031. Having added nine cruise ships in less than a decade, the cruise line will have capacity for nearly 50,000 passengers on its ships when the current expansion is completed.

