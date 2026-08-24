Disney Provides a Peek at the Next Phase of Its Aggressive Growth Strategy

Disney Cruise Line is midway through an aggressive growth strategy that will see the brand reach 13 cruise ships by late 2030 and increase capacity by nearly four times. It has already doubled its passenger capacity and added Singapore to its homeports with ambitions to take the cruise line far more global in the next few years.

During the recent “Horizons: D23 Disney Experiences Showcase,” where the corporation highlights its plans for everything Disney, it included a peek at the future of the cruise line. Currently with seven ships in service, it plans to add an eighth in late 2027. The fourth ship in the “Wish Class,” Disney Believe, carries a familiar approach but incorporates its own theming and décor.

The line says Disney Believe honors “the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after.” It said the new ship has a story to tell of “promise and possibilities,” revealing that the Tinkerbell character will adorn the vessel's bow, hints of an idyllic South Pacific setting and Polynesian finishes will be featured in the main lobby, and on the stern will be the characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies.

However, after the launch of Disney Believe, the cruise line looks to enter a new phase of accelerated expansion. A revised timeline was unveiled to investors showing three new ships in calendar 2029 and a fourth in late 2030.

In a partnership with Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Disney resort in Tokyo, it will have a Disney-themed cruise ship sailing year-round from Japan by 2029. The ship is based on the Disney Wish design but is being adapted to reflect Japanese travelers’ preferences. Oriental Land will operate the ship with NYK and reports it expects 400,000 passengers per year as it runs short 2- to 4-night cruises from Tokyo. It is also already talking of a second ship once the first is established.

There’s even more anticipation over the closely guarded details of a new class of three cruise ships Disney has ordered from Meyer Werft. Two are scheduled for 2029 and a third by the end of 2030. A first rendering appeared in a brief teaser video for ships that will be approximately 100,000 gross tons. It says the intermediate size is in a "sweet spot" that will give the cruise line more flexibility.

First peek at the look of Disney's three new midsized ships to expand the reach of the cruise line (Disney Cruise Line)

“These three ships will introduce an entirely new class to the fleet and occupy a unique place in Disney Cruise Line’s growing lineup,” the company told the audience. The ships are in the middle size-wise between the existing ships, and Disney said, “That gives us some amazing opportunities to visit new places and reach brand new audiences.”

The new ships will give the line approximately another 17,000 berths and bring the fleet to 13 ships, assuming none are retired. The brand, which had been at just over 13,000 berths, has gone to a current 32,000 berths, and will potentially near 50,000 berths and a fleet of 1.7 million gross tons.

The cruise line started in 1998 more as an adjunct to the theme parks and Disney resorts. Disney had licensed its charters to a separate company called Premier Cruises, which had started in the early 1980s as a pioneering operation in family cruising from Port Canaveral. It quickly developed packages with the theme parks and then introduced the characters aboard its ships, which famously became known as the “Big Red Boat” because of their brightly colored red hull livery.

Disney took the cruise operation in-house with the launch of two Fincantieri-built ships, Disney Magic and Disney Wonder (84,000 gross tons), which were introduced in 1998 and 1999. The ships, which each accommodate approximately 2,700 passengers, continue to sail for Disney, but it would be another decade before Disney sought to expand its cruise operations. In 2011 and 2012, it introduced the sisterships Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream (130,000 gross tons) built by Meyer Werft, each with a capacity of approximately 4,000 passengers.

Again, it would be another decade before Disney expanded the cruise operations, but by this time the cruise line was a significant contributor to the corporation’s revenues and profits. The line ultimately built three 144,000 gross ton ships (Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny) also at Meyer Werft. LNG-fueled ships, they each also accommodate approximately 4,000 passengers. Introduced between 2022 and 2024, these ships doubled Disney’s passenger capacity and expanded the markets the line operates in, but it remains a North American-centric operation.

Ultra-large Disney Adventure arriving in Singapore (Disney Cruise Line

Disney launched its year-round homeporting from Singapore in March 2026 with the 208,000 gross ton Disney Adventure. The incomplete ultra-large cruise ship was under construction for Genting Hong Kong when it went bankrupt and was acquired by Disney and completed by Meyer Werft. It elevates the Disney experience with seven unique zones and brings the cruises to a large Disney audience.

Disney told investors that bookings are strong for its cruise ships and the latest additions, Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, are performing very well. The line has already announced that Disney Wish will operate in 2027 in Europe for the first time and that it will expand its presence in San Diego, California.

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Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Disney Cruise Line, Tracy Wilson, has said they have a focus on “places with a high Disney affinity” and where audiences have had low access to the brand. As it moves into this next phase of growth, the expectation is that it aims to introduce new homeports, bringing the brand closer to more audiences.



