Design Begins for Malaysian Carbon Capture and Storage Project

Xodus will design the CCS project for the platform (Xodus)

The development of the first complete Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, offshore Malaysia, is getting underway for the oil and gas company Petronas. The conceptual engineering design contract for the project was awarded to the global energy consultancy Xodus.

The Kasawari CCS project, off the coast of Sarawak, will comprise the capture and processing of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the sour gas field development, which will then be injected in a depleted gas field. This project is a key element of PETRONAS’ aspiration of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“CCS will be a key part of a global transition to net-zero carbon emissions and our international experience and expertise will support PETRONAS in delivering sustainability across future projects,” said Simon Allison, Xodus’ Regional Director for Asia Pacific. “This is a significant step for PETRONAS and Malaysia and aligns with our ethos of delivering a responsible energy future. The award of this contract is a demonstration of the success of our expansion and recognition of our growing footprint across the APAC region.”

Xodus provides engineering services for the operator’s Malaysian and international developments and under the agreement is developing the feasibility studies and conceptual design for the CCS project. In delivering for Kasawari, Xodus will also enable knowledge and expertise exchange with its Malaysian client and contractor communities. Xodus has extensive experience across all aspects of CCS including designing and operating systems to capture, process, transport, inject and store CO2.



