Denmark's Port of Esbjerg Secures $1B for Offshore Wind Facilities

Wind turbine staging area at Port of Esbjerg (Port of Esbjerg)

To further enhance its position as one of the world’s largest base port for offshore wind activities, the Danish Port of Esbjerg has entered into an agreement with PensionDanmark, which will see the port receive about $1 billion in funding. This will be invested in the port’s future contribution to the green transition.

Out of the total funding, about $850 million will be used for the construction of facilities for the production of offshore wind turbines at the port, which are expected to be ready in 2027.

Around $100 million is also earmarked for terminals for handling power-to-x and CCS- capture and storage of CO2 – which will be built in the hinterland of Port of Esbjerg and in the North Sea and are expected to be ready by 2028.

Finally, another $70 million will be invested in the development of Port of Esbjerg into a multi-modal hub. It involves an interconnection between sea transport, the road network and the railway at Esbjerg Harbor as well as the connection to airfreight to and from Esbjerg Airport. These projects are scheduled to be ready by 2032.

Additional investment will also go towards the development of flex terminals, logistics properties and facilities for green fuels.

With its location by the North Sea, the Port of Esbjerg has a central role in the expansion of offshore wind, where 134 gigawatts must be established by 2030 and 300 gigawatts by 2050. Therefore, ports in the region must prepare for the big wind boom and invest in limiting bottlenecks in the North Sea.

“Together with our partners, we will continue to be at the forefront of the wind industry, and an investment from PensionDanmark will be able to support both that role- and the role we would like to play in the development of green energy and CCS,” said Dennis Jul Pedersen, Port Director at the Port of Esbjerg.