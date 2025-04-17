Death Toll in Chinese Sand Carrier Capsizing Rises to Four

[Graphic images - reader discretion advised]

The remains of two more deceased crewmembers have been recovered from the wreck of the capsized sand carrier Hong Hai 16, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. The search continues as responders still hope to find survivors who may have been trapped inside the upturned hull.

The sand carrier Hong Hai 16 was operating off Barangay Malawaan on Tuesday morning in moderate seas. At about 0520 hours, the vessel capsized for reasons stil under investigation. There were 25 crewmembers aboard, and 14 were rescued alive, including six Philippine nationals and eight Chinese seafarers.

Courtesy PCG

On Wednesday afternoon at about 1430, a dive team found the body of a deceased Filipino crewmember on the vessel's bridge. At about 0815 on Thursday, divers with the Coast Guard Special Operations Unit – Southern Tagalog found one more body in an accommodation area below the bridge of the Hong Hai 16. At about 1135 hours, a third body was found in a cabin on the main deck level.

One injured Hong Hai 16 crewmember who was evacuated also died at the hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

Courtesy PCG

Seven crewmembers remain missing, and dive rescue operations continue. As a precautionary measure, Red Cross volunteers have conducted health assessments on all responders to make sure that ensure they remain in top physical condition, the PCG said.

The sand carrier was carrying about 2,000 liters of lube oil and 30,000 liters of diesel. As diesel fuel dissipates and is not persistent, the PCG is not treating it as an imminent environmental threat. 250 meters of containment boom have been deployed as a precautionary measure.