Danish Energy Firm Launches Maritime Clean-Fuel Project in Mexico

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is signing up for another new green bunkering project - this time in Mexico.

CIP has announced plans to work with Mexican authorities to develop new green hydrogen and green maritime fuel infrastructure in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the country's narrowest section between the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico.

The "Helax Istmo" project will be developed in cooperation with the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT) and the Mexican Navy (SEMAR). CIIT is charged with the development of rail, road and port infrastructure for the land crossing over the 125-mile width of the isthmus, including the ports of Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos. Like most port and infrastructure agencies, it also has a dual role in promoting private industrial investment.

Under Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the government has launched a program to rehabilitate rail connections on the route. The restored "Tren Interoceanico," also known as Line Z, began passenger operations again in September.

CIP's project will be a first for the region, said Ole Kjems Sørensen, partner at CIP and co-head of Growth Markets Funds.

“This MoU showcases our long-term commitment to Mexico through the development of a pioneering project that offers green maritime fuels at scale," he said.

The cost, size, location and output of the project have not yet been released. CIP says that the proposal will next undergo consultations with indigenous groups and social stakeholders, as required by Mexican law, and will begin early in the new year.