Damaged Barge Spills Oil in Tennessee

file photo of Jamie Whitten Lock

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-08 17:35:51

An oil spill has occurred from a damaged barge in the Jamie Whitten Lock at mile marker 412 on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway.

Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received a report at 6:46 a.m. on Sunday from the National Response Center that an unknown amount of crude oil was discharged from a damaged crude oil barge owned by Savage Inland Marine.

The source of the spill has not been secured. The crude oil is contained within the lock and dam, and within the 35 feet of boom placed around the dam.

Sector Ohio Valley Captain of the Port closed the waterway from mile marker 410 to mile marker 414 on the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley, Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are responding to the incident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.