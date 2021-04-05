CSSC Books $1.5B Largest Boxship Order, Reportedly Linked to MSC

(file photo) By The Maritime Executive 04-05-2021 12:12:27

The Chinese state-owned shipbuilder China State Shipbuilding Corporation is reporting the receipt of the largest single containership order undertaken by CSSC. According to CSSC, the order valued at more than $1.5 billion is significant after the company completed a restructuring designed to better position it to compete in the shipbuilding market.

The order is for 13 boxships each with a capacity of 16,000 TEU to be delivered in 2023 and 2024. CSSC declined to identify who placed the order or which liner company would be operating the ships, but speculation is again centering on MSC. While many of the major shipping companies announced new orders in the past few months, MSC has yet to officially confirm that it is linked to any of the recent orders. Speculation has also centered on MSC as the charterer behind some of Seaspan’s recent orders for new boxships.

According to CSSC’s announcement, seven of the new containerships will be built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group, and six will be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co. Each of the vessels will measure 1,200 feet in length and have a 167-foot beam. They are referring to the ships as “high-efficiency and energy-saving,” fitted with WinGD main engines built by CSSC. The ships will be fitted with scrubbers while also outfitted to convert to LNG-fueled operations at a later date. CSSC is also reporting that it will use new concepts for drag reduction.

“The signing of this order has further enhanced China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s market position and brand effect in the field of large container ships,” the company said in announcing the order which it says became effective immediately with the signing. It highlights the company said that CSSC has achieved significant results in the development of the civil shipping market and product transformation and upgrading after the reorganization and integration of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. In order to seize opportunities, CSSC says it gave full play to the effects of restructuring and integration and proactively implemented the strategy of centralized marketing and precision marketing.

This is the second major order for containerships announced by CSSC in recent days. They also reported that they will be building six 15,500 TEU containerships for Seaspan split between the Hudong Zhonghua and Jiangnan Shipbuilding yards. This marked the first construction orders placed by Seaspan at Chinese shipyards.

Hudong-Zhonghua is designing the six vessels for Seaspan which will have similar dimensions to the newly announced order. The Seaspan ships will also use conventional fuel and be fitted with scrubbers. These ships are due to begin delivery in the second half of 2023.