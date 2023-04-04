Cruise Ship Valiant Lady Returns to Port After Fatal Fall

File image courtesy Estevoaei / CC BY SA 4.0

On Sunday, the cruise ship Valiant Lady had to return to PortMiami after a passenger died in a fall from their cabin balcony. The passenger reportedly struck another person and landed on a lower deck level, sustaining fatal injuries. The second passenger was unharmed.

The body was retained without a man-overboard search, and Valiant Lady headed back into port, where she was met by local first responders and a police crime scene investigative team. The cruise ship has already departed again on a modified itinerary.

“This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away,” operator Virgin Voyages said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones.”

All other passengers were provided with a 100 percent future cruise credit, according to cruise blogger J. Alexander. According to his account, a female passenger on the 14th deck departed from her cabin's balcony and landed on the 7th deck, an open promenade that encircles both sides and the stern. Aboard Valiant Lady and her sister ships, the upper accommodations levels are narrower than the ship's beam, providing space for an open deck below.

During Valiant Lady's maiden voyage in April 2022, a male passenger went over the side in the Atlantic as the vessel was returning to the UK. French and Spanish SAR authorities launched a search, assisted by the cruise ship and two nearby good samaritan vessels. The passenger was not found and the search was called off.

