One Cruise Ship Strikes Another in Vancouver, BC

Damage to the Nieuw Amsterdam (Ken Carrusca)

By MarEx 2019-05-05 16:25:31

On Saturday morning, two Holland America cruise ships were involved in an allision at the Canada Place terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia. At about 0650 hours, the 1800-passenger Oosterdam struck the Nieuw Amsterdam stern to stern, causing minor damage to several passenger balconies on both vessels.

No injuries were reported and passengers disembarked as scheduled, according to Holland America. However, the impact was clearly noticeable for those on board. "I was on the Oosterdam and we definitely heard it and felt it. It was a parallel parking job gone wrong!" said one passenger in a social media post.

“Some minor damage was caused to both of the ships,” said a spokesperson for the Vancouver Port Authority. “No injuries or pollution [occurred] as a result, and our cruise operations are continuing normally at this point . . . Transport Canada will be working with the cruise line, Holland America, to assess the damage.”

A passenger aboard the Oosterdam photographed the damage:

Cruise ship Oosterdam hits the Nieuw Amsterdam docking at Canada Place in @PortVancouver



Damage to both vessels @CKNW @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver



Somebody isn’t having a good day. pic.twitter.com/4r5jMLehw6 — Ken Carrusca (@KenCarrusca) May 4, 2019

The mooring arrangement at Canada Place on Vancouver's waterfront sometimes involves placing two vessels stern to stern, leading to the unusual nature of the allision. Neither vessel was damaged below the waterline, and both ships planned to depart Vancouver on schedule for their commercial voyages. Some passengers with planned bookings in the affected cabins will be accommodated elsewhere, according to Holland America.

As of Sunday, the Oosterdam was moored at the Port of Seattle, and the Nieuw Amsterdam was northbound on the Inside Passage, bound for Alaska.