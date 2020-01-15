Crowley Executive Takes the Helm at American Maritime Partnership

Image courtesy AMP By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2020 07:39:00

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the industry group representing Jones Act shipping companies, has announced the election of its new leadership. Crowley Maritime's SVP for government relations, Michael Roberts, has been named as AMP's new president.

Roberts has represented Crowley on government matters since he joined the company’s Washington, D.C. office in 1991, and he is one of AMP's founding members. He relocated to Jacksonville in 2008 to serve as SVP and general counsel, then returned to D.C. as SVP for government relations last year. His current role includes coordinationg with Crowley's government services team in connection with the company's public sector work, which has grown more than five-fold in the past few years.

“I am honored and proud to lead the American Maritime Partnership and carry the banner for our all-American industry,” said Roberts. “To stand with the domestic maritime industry is to stand with the providers of 650,000 American jobs, and an indispensable anchor of the nation’s security."

Outgoing AMP president Matt Woodruff of tug and barge giant Kirby Corporation completed his two-year term as president, and will serve going forward as vice president. Ku’u Park of the Matson Navigation Company will continue in his role as AMP treasurer, and Matthew Paxton of the Shipbuilders Council of America will remain as secretary.