Crowley and Morgan Stanley Launch JV to Develop Wind Port Infrastructure

Crowley is involved with the Salem redevelopment project and looks to use the new JV with Morgan Stanley to redevelop existing facilities to support the offshore wind energy sector (Crowley)

Crowley is forming a new partnership with global financial services powerhouse Morgan Stanely as they look to further realize the emerging infrastructure opportunities to support the U.S. offshore wind energy business. The companies announced the formation of a new joint venture that will focus on accelerating long-term contracted growth infrastructure opportunities.

To be known as Crowley Wind Services Holdings, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), the private infrastructure investment platform within the advisory firm, will hold a majority stake in the joint venture. Crowley will operate the business which will focus on repurposing and operating existing U.S. port facilities and leasing them under long-term contracts to offshore wind developers.

The companies highlighted the critical role the onshore terminals are planning in the growth of the offshore wind energy sector and the strong demand that will be created as the U.S. proceeds toward its target of 30 GW by 2030 and 110 GW by 2050. They highlight that the terminal business will support the manufacturing, assembly, and storage of wind farm components as well as provide developers with maritime services such as Jones Act-compliant feedering vessels to transport components from ports to offshore wind installations.

“We believe port infrastructure is essential to the build-out and long-term maintenance of offshore wind projects,” said Daniel Sailors, Managing Director, MSIP. “We are excited to partner with Crowley to provide the foundational infrastructure that will enable the development of this important industry.”

The joint venture looks to build off Crowley’s existing business expertise in end-to-end maritime and logistics capabilities using Morgan Stanley’s financial strength and access to capital.

Crowley has already entered into the wind port business, including port operations and terminaling, feedering vessels and operations, and project management. Through a public-private partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Clean Energy Center and the City of Salem, Massachusetts, Crowley plans to begin construction this fall on the Salem Wind Services Terminal, which will support the development and operation of offshore wind lease areas off the northeast U.S. coast. The project calls for repurposing an old power plant and parts of the space is already being used to support the first offshore wind farms being built near Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition, Crowley is pursuing the development of a U.S. West Coast terminal in Eureka, California, in a public-private partnership. Crowley also has a right-of-first-refusal agreement to lease and potentially develop a wind services terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.