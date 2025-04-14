Crowley Adds First New LNG-Powered Ship for Caribbean and Central America

U.S. logistics company Crowley has begun operations with the first of its new LNG-powered boxships for operation in the Caribbean and Central American market.

The newly-delivered Quetzal is a 1,400 TEU feeder powered by dual-fuel LNG propulsion. The design is fitted to accommodate high volumes of reefer cargo for the region's busy cold chain trade, capable of handling 300 reefer unit plugs. Flexibility for a variety of cargo types and sizes was at top of mind during the design process, including breakbulk cargoes.

Crowley’s "Avance-class" ships are built with high pressure ME-GI engines from MAN, which greatly reduce methane slippage and make the four ships the most environmentally efficient in their category, according to Crowley.

Quetzal's first commercial port call was at Santo Tomas, Guatemala on April 11-12. Like her sisters, she is owned by Singapore's Eastern Pacific Shipping and built at Hyundai Mipo, and she is flagged with the international registry of Liberia.

"Quetzal and the Avance Class ships represent the next generation of Crowley’s innovation and leadership in supply chain solutions for international shipping in the Caribbean Basin," said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO. "The vessels provide frequent service and greater capabilities to deliver cargo at peak timing while carrying forward Crowley’s high operational standards. With the company’s decades of service in Central America and the Dominican Republic, the Avance Class is a strategic investment by Crowley in the future of this international trade."