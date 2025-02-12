Croatia Terminates Shipowner's Entire Board After Fatal Ferry Accident

After a tragic accident that killed three seafarers aboard the aging ferry Lastovo last year, the government of Croatia is taking an unheard-of accountability action: the Croatian maritime ministry absolved the crew of any fault and moved to expel the ferry operator's CEO, along with the entire board of directors.

On the afternoon of August 11, the 1969-built ferry Lastovo called at the terminal at Mali Losinj, an island off Croatia's northern coastline. At about 1500 hours, the bow ramp suddenly collapsed on four crewmembers, killing two at the scene. One more later died at the hospital, and the sole survivor was seriously injured.

The island declared a two-day period of mourning for the lost men, and Croatia's ministry of maritime affairs launched an investigation.

On February 3, just six months after the casualty, the ministry released its findings. It determined that the vessel's master and the operating company had disregarded the ship's Safety Management System, which had procedures for how the crew should operate the ramp. The company had not systematically trained the crew to manage a known fault condition in the ramp's hydraulic system: when the hydraulic power shut off, the ramp could fall down.

"The crew on the ship did not know how the ramp functions. Some knew that the ramp could drop when the hydraulics are shut off, but the majority did not. The shipping company is responsible to inform them," said senior investigator Capt. Sinisa Orlic.

The ministry recommended legal action against the CEO of the state-owned ferry operator, Jadrolinija, and against the captain.

"[The victims] died due to the lack of a system of managing safety in the Jadrolinija Company. Please allow me at this moment to take the opportunity, in the name of the Croatian state, to express a public apology and deep regret to the families of the deceased seamen. Your most loved ones did their job professionally, responsibly and with dedication, but due to neglect and irresponsibility on the part of others, they unfortunately died," said Maritime Minister Oleg Butkovic in an accompanying statement.

Within a day of the report's publication, the Croatian government announced that the entire board of Jadrolinija would be dismissed. After a meeting with senior government officials, CEO David Sopta agreed to step down voluntarily, avoiding possible criminal or administrative charges.

"Although I personally do not feel guilty for the tragedy, which was caused, according to the published report, by a number of different factors, I have felt moral responsibility from day one," said Sopta in a statement.

A spokesman for the Croatian government confirmed to Index.hr that senior ministers "will make a decision to dismiss the entire management board of the company at Jadrolinija."