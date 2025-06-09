Crewmembers Missing and Injured as Fire Spreads on Wan Hai Ship Off India



The Indian Coast Guard and Navy are responding to an unfolding situation as a fire is burning on a Wan Hai containership off the west coast of India. Initial reports are that four crewmembers are listed as missing while 18 were rescued from a lifeboat and life raft, some with serious injuries, and were expected to be evacuated to India.

The authorities received a report at approximately 1230 local time on June 9 of a fire in one container that was spreading to others aboard the Singapore-flagged containership Wan Hai 503 (51,300 dwt). Images appear to show containers askew and burning on the forward part of the ship with reports in the media that at least 40 containers went overboard. At least one container is upside down and the door is open on another container.

Media reports are saying there were multiple explosions aboard the vessel. The ship is reported to be transporting various hazardous materials, including flammable liquids and solids, spontaneous combustible substances, and toxic substances.

A call went out for assistance from passing vessels and the ONE Marvel containership diverted and rescued 18 crewmembers. The Indian media is reporting two are seriously injured and three others have less serious injuries. MSC Ambra also diverted to the area. Officials are saying that two missing crewmembers are from Taiwan, one from Indonesia, and one from Myanmar, with an ongoing search.

The Indian Navy is sending one vessel which was expected to reach the scene later in the day. The Coast Guard has dispatched five ships and aircraft have also been sent to survey the scene.

The Wan Hai 503 is reported to be approximately 78 nautical miles southwest of the Kerala region of India. The vessel had departed Colombo on June 7 and was heading to Mumbai where it was due on June 10. The vessel was built in 2005 and has a capacity of 4,252 TEU. It is 882 feet (229 meters) in length. It underwent its last Port State inspection at the beginning of June in Mumbai and minor issues were cited with loading and unloading equipment and a workspace safety warning was issued but there was no detention.

The situation continues to unfold with Wan Hai reportedly having retained firefighting and salvage tugs to head to the ship.

