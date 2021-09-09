Crewmember of Hurricane-Damaged Drillship Files Injury Lawsuit

U.S. Coast Guard personnel inspect Globetrotter II after the casualty (USCG image)

A crewmember from the damaged drillship Noble Globetrotter II has filed a lawsuit against operator Noble Drilling and charterer Shell, alleging that they failed to take appropriate action to protect the vessel and crew from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

In late August, the Globetrotter II was operating at a Shell-owned lease site south of the Mississippi River Delta. She was engaged in drilling a well when then-Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean, and her crew disconnected and departed the site to get out of the storm's path on August 28. The vessel still experienced "hurricane" conditions, according to Noble, and it sustained significant damage. A cofferdam space was ruptured, resulting in limited flooding, and photos taken on board appear to show damaged equipment on deck. Nine crewmembers sustained minor injuries, including four who were medevaced to shore.

According to a complaint filed by the plaintiff's attorneys, the vessel experienced swells of up to 80 feet and winds of up to 150 miles per hour. The suit alleges that "ferocious sea tossed the crew around and threw them into walls" and that the heeling motion "was so extreme that the Globetrotter II almost capsized several times." Under the extreme circumstances, some crewmembers believed that "they were going to die," the suit claims.

The specific injuries allegedly suffered by the plaintiff include anxiety, sleep disturbance, headaches and back pain, and the suit seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The U.S. Coast Guard inspected the vessel at sea after the storm passed, and its team determined that she was stable and had adequate emergency equipment on board. The ship has put into port at Pascagoula, Mississippi for repairs; Noble Drilling has declared force majeure for the vessel's charter with Shell.

In an update last week, Noble Drilling also reported that the "weather event" caused the ship to drop the lower marine riser package and several riser joints from its drill string, which was still suspended from the rig after it detached from the well. Environmental watchdog groups noted that the seabed in that section of the Gulf is home to countless oil pipelines, which carry crude from offshore production platforms back to receiving terminals on shore. So far, there have been no signs of leakage reported in the area.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding damage to Globetrotter II.