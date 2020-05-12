Crewmember from Panamax Bulker Found Dead

Panamax Alexander (file image courtesy Cyprus Sea Lines SA) By The Maritime Executive 05-12-2020 03:30:08

A crewmember from the Cyprus-flagged bulker Panamax Alexander has been found dead, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry.

The ministry's director of consular services, Sergey Pogoreltsev, told Ukrainian media that the Ukrainian Embassy in Mexico received word of the case on Sunday. A crewmember from the Alexander had gone missing and was believed to have gone overboard. The master initiated a search in the area where the crewmember likely went missing, and he alerted the local port administration. The man's body was found by fishermen later that day.

Mexican law enforcement agencies have opened an investigation into the casualty.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Mexico is taking measures to search for relatives of the deceased citizen of Ukraine. The case is under the control of the consular department of the MFA and Ukraine’s embassy in Mexico,” said Pogoreltsev.

The Panamax Alexander is a Cyprus-owned bulker of 75,000 dwt. As of May 10, she was moored at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Panamax Alexander was last in the news in July 2018, when she was reportedly involved in a multi-vessel pileup in the Suez Canal. A container ship in a transit convoy reportedly went aground, and three bulkers following her collided. The bulkers involved in the multiple collision were named as the Sakizaya Kalon, Panamax Alexander and Osios David. After the vessels were cleared and towed away, the northbound container ship NYK Orpheus reportedly had a separate collision with the Panamax Alexander.