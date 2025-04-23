Crewmember From Carrier USS Nimitz Goes Missing on Guam

A sailor from the carrier USS Nimitz has gone missing in Guam, and his ship has sailed without him, according to the Navy.

Sailor Gabriel D. Holt was off base when he was last seen late on April 18, the same day as Nimitz's arrival in Guam. At around midnight, he was spotted in the Tumon district, in between Hotel Nikko and Gun Beach - about 10 miles northeast of the base at Apra Harbor. He was reported missing on April 19. The search for Holt is still active, and the local police are looking for public tips.

"At this time, all available agencies are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing sailor," Nimitz spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack told Navy Times. "The search is ongoing, and we are committed to fully cooperating with local authorities while search and rescue efforts continue."

On April 21, USS Nimitz sailed from Guam to resume her deployment in the Western Pacific. She is accompanied by the destroyers USS Gridley and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee; the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor also deployed as part of the carrier strike group, and called at Guam on April 17.

USS Nimitz is 50 years old this year and is on her final deployment before decommissioning. She is expected to end her service in April 2026 and begin the long process of nuclear vessel deactivation.

Nimitz commissioned in 1975, and was the first of a successful class of supercarriers that have defined naval power projection ever since. Her itinerary on this voyage is not disclosed, but USNI reports that she could transit to the Mideast; sister ships USS Carl Vinson and USS Harry S. Truman are already in the region and involved in high-intensity operations against targets in Yemen, and Truman is due for relief.