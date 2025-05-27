Crew Tied and Beaten as Gang Robbed Ship in Bangladesh

Reports from Bangladesh are recounting what is being called a “brutal robbery” of the crew aboard a general cargo ship laid up in the anchorage of the western port of Mongla. Three crewmembers required First Aid after the ordeal in which an organized gang looted the ship and terrorized the crew.

The port agent for the cargo ship named Shejyoti (5,400 dwt) recounted the events that took place in the early hours of Monday, May 26. While there have been reports of other recent incidents in the port, this one was more aggressive and is the first report of injuries to the crew.

The Shejyoti is owned by PNN Shipping Lines of Bangladesh and is reported to have been laid up in the port since June 2024 with mechanical troubles. The ship is 312 feet (95 meters) in length and currently has a crew of seven, including a chief officer.

According to the report, a gang of 14 robbers boarded the ship from a fishing trawler armed with a range of locally made weapons. The crew were tied at the hands and feet while the gang proceeded to loot the ship. Three crewmembers were reported to have sustained injuries as the crew was beaten with the locally made weapons.

The gang stole rope, bearings, and a large quantity of fuel oil. They also took seven mobile phones from the crew as they ransacked the ship. Reports indicate they stole approximately $40,000 in fuel as well as approximately $18,000 in equipment from the ship along with the personal property of the crew.

The shipping agent is saying that this was the third time the ship in the Mongla Port channel had been attacked and looted.

In March, the Bangladesh Coast Guard reported the arrest of another gang of five individuals that it said was preparing to rob a ship in the Mongla port. Acting on the tip, they searched a small boat and arrested the five individuals who they said were armed with locally made sharp weapons. They also confiscated illegal narcotics and reported the gang had been involved in other robberies and the distribution of illegal drugs.

In 2022, the Coast Guard reported that it had apprehended another gang after they robbed a Liberian-flagged cargo ship that was anchored in the port. The thieves took rope, paint, and machinery which was recovered during the arrest.

