Crew Safely Evacuated After US Cargo Ship Reports Water Incursion

The crewmembers of the U.S.-flagged cargo ship, SLNC York, have been safely taken aboard a passing LPG tanker after their vessel “experienced an incursion of water,” according to a spokesperson for Schuyler Line Navigation Company. Postings on social media show the 18 crew from the American ship safely aboard the Pacific Yantai in the western Pacific.

The cargo ship, which was built in 2010, has been sailing since 2018 for the U.S.-based Schuyler Line Navigation. The company reports it offers regular USA flag breakbulk and heavy lift services between the U.S. West Coast and Far East on a bi-monthly sailing schedule. The company’s website shows a fleet of seven ships, plus a barge operation.

The SLNC York, according to its AIS signal, had departed Honolulu bound for Japan. The 9,500 dwt ship, which is 143 meters (466 feet), is a RoRo vessel able to handle containers or heavy-lift cargo. Reports are that it was traveling in ballast when the incident occurred.

@realDonaldTrump

Proud to be part of the rescue of 18 crew members from the American-flagged vessel SLNC YORK in the Pacific Ocean. ????????



Our ship Pacific YANTAI immediately altered course after receiving their distress alert. All 18 crew members are safe. ????????



#RescueOperation pic.twitter.com/TDm1hpZQru — Patel Parth (@PatelPa44089720) August 20, 2026

The company said the crew worked to mitigate the ingress and that the source is under investigation. The well-known industry commentator Sal Mercogliano is saying he reviewed videos showing water entering through the shaft seal and flooding in the engine compartment deck plates.

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As a precaution, the company says the crew evacuated the ship and was transferred to the Pacific Yantai (54,747 dwt). The Hong Kong-registered gas carrier was also transiting the Pacific from Honolulu to Korea and diverted to aid the crew of the cargo ship.

The company’s spokesperson reported the cargo ship is stable and will be assisted by a support vessel. The plan is to take the ship to port. Schuyler Line is also coordinating with both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard.