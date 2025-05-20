Crew Rescued Near Singapore After Fishing Vessel Collides with Tanker

The maritime authorities in Singapore and Indonesia coordinated the rescue of the crew from a capsized fishing vessel near the eastern terminus of the Singapore Strait. The fishing vessel is reporting it was in a collision in an area that has been historically disputed between Singapore and its neighbors, but today is monitored by Singapore.

Indonesian media is reporting that the fishing vessel Pacific Memory II had been operating between Sumatra, Batam, and finally in the waters near the Riau Islands in Indonesia. Reports, however, placed the vessel near the border with Singapore and Pedra Branca, a rocky outcrop near the eastern end of the Singapore Strait best known for Horsburgh Lighthouse.

Batam Pos is quoting the survivors as saying their vessel collided with a tanker and began to sway violently. Crewmembers who were asleep reportedly panicked as the boat began to tilt and sink with several people ending up in the water. Other reports said the boat tilted and came back up, but one survivor is reporting that he was in the water for four hours, clinging to a lifejacket. It appears the crew was able to transmit a distress call.

The Hong Kong-registered containership Cosco Development (140,600 dwt) first reported the incident to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Singapore at 0720 on Tuesday, May 20. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reports it alerted the services in Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as requesting assistance from vessels in the area. They reported that the fishing vessel capsized about 17 miles from Pedra Branca.

The Greek-owned bulker Andros Spirit (82,740 dwt), registered in Liberia, was directed to the scene. It rescued the 30 crewmembers from the fishing vessel.

Indonesian authorities were working to receive the survivors, but reported that the Andros Spirit was already underway. They arranged for the vessel to transport the survivors to Batam, where they met with the vessel and transferred the survivors to the Indonesian rescue boat.