Crew Rescued as MSC Containership Blacks Out in Storm and Driven Ashore

Multiple teams from Canada responded Saturday morning, February 15, after an MSC containership issued a mayday call during a strong winter storm. A helicopter from the Canadian SAR team was able to rescue the 20 crewmembers, but unconfirmed reports are that five of the seafarers suffered undetermined injuries.

The MSC Baltic III (33,767 dwt) reported that it lost power and was unable to anchor due to the strong storm. Winds were up to 75 mph and seas were running at up to 6 meters (20 feet) along the west coast of Newfoundland. The vessel was scheduled to be in Corner Brook, Newfoundland departing for Saint John and then Freeport in the Bahamas.







The containership was about 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to the Bay of Islands that leads to Corner Brook when the ship blacked out. It was driven ashore in Wild Cove west of Lark Harbor on the western coast of Newfoundland along the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Built in 2003, the vessel is registered in Liberia and has a capacity of 2,478 TEU. It is reported owned by NordBaltic operating since 2021 for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company. The ship is 679 feet (207 meters) in length.

The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Henry Larsen was in the area supporting the SAR team and the Cormorant helicopter which was able to rescue the crew. Local emergency and fire teams also responded to the calls for assistance.

