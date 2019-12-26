Crew of Pacific Warden Released

12-25-2019

Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) has confirmed the release of the seven crew members of the Pacific Warden abducted offshore the coast of Equatorial Guinea on November 20, 2019.

On their release, after 31 days in captivity, the crew were met by senior representatives from SPO. Immediate medical checks and other necessary arrangements were organized, and all have now returned to their homes.

“I would like to recognize our crew members and their families for the extraordinary courage, resilience and patience they demonstrated throughout this ordeal. We are relieved that it has been possible for the crew to be reunited with their families in time for the Christmas and year-end holidays, and SPO will continue to provide them with our full support in recovering from the trauma of the event,” says Managing Director, SPO, Peter Langslow.

The pirates boarded the Pacific Warden while she was supporting offshore field operations off Equatorial Guinea. Seven crewmembers out of 15 on board were taken.