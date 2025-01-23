Crew “Exasperated” as Bulker Waits for USCG Rescue from Lake Erie Ice

The Canadian-flagged bulker Manitoulin became stuck midday on Wednesday, January 22, in the ice outside Buffalo, New York on Lake Erie. The crew took it in stride and while the vessel was waiting for the arrival of a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker had a little fun posting their destination on the AIS signal as “exasperated sigh.”

The region has been plunged into a polar cold with temperatures on Wednesday averaging just over 5 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of negative 3 F. Reports estimate the ice coverage on Lake Erie at nearly 80 percent. Today’s temperature moderated to the low 20s F as of midday, but there’s a light snowfall in the region.

I captured the Manitoulin a Great Lakes freighter Stuck on Lake Erie from the ice last night. pic.twitter.com/xTNvT98bLi — Peter J. Cimino (@peterjcimino) January 23, 2025

The 662-foot Laker built in 1991 according to reports online has been dealing with ice for the past few days. She came from Canada with a cargo of wheat bound for Buffalo and reportedly was on her way back to Canada after offloading. With aid from a tug, she was able to clear Buffalo harbor Wednesday morning, but got only a short distance before the ice became too thick for her to proceed on the lake. She has been reported stationary since approximately noon on January 22.

The USCG icebreaker Bristol Bay was dispatched from her base near Detroit and scheduled to reach the vessel around 1400 this afternoon, Thursday, January 23. The crew told the local media that they had plenty of provisions and were in good condition while awaiting their rescue.