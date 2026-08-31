Crane Lifting Accident Starts Fire and Injures Two in Mumbai

Police at Mumbai Port in India are blaming an unstable lift for causing a horrendous accident on the pier on Sunday evening, August 30. According to the report, the cargo lift became unstable, causing a truck crane to topple over, starting a fire and injuring two crane operators.

The Barbados-flagged bulker Vienna (52,224 dwt) had arrived at the port several days ago from China. The bulker is Chinese-owned and was alongside for cargo operations. Two truck cranes were engaged in the cargo operation.

They were attempting a lift of approximately 140 metric tons when they believe one of the cargo straps securing the lift slipped or failed. It caused the cargo to become unstable, and the truck lost balance. Pictures show the truck cab thrown up into the air. The boom fell onto the bulker, and the two cranes collided.

They are blaming friction from the collision for starting a fire on the dock. The two operators in the crane were injured, with one seen on the ground and the other being escorted by colleagues. There were reports that two people received burn injuries from the fire.

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The port fire department was able to bring the blaze under control, but cargo operations were suspended at Mumbai for a time. The two seriously injured workers were taken to a hospital for treatment. It is unclear how much damage the vessel sustained in the incident.

The police said they would be looking at the safety protocols and whether any safety measures had been breached during the operation.

