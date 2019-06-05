Coral Expeditions Orders Second Expedition Cruise Ship

Coral Adventurer

By MarEx 2019-06-05 23:33:23

Australia’s Coral Expeditions has ordered another expedition cruise ship from Vard to be named Coral Geographer.

The order follows the success of the Coral Adventurer, built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. Delivered in April, the 93.4 meter ship has commenced commercial operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Vard Vung Tau constructed the Coral Adventurer hull, while also carrying out all outfitting, installation, testing and finalizing. Vard Accommodation delivered the interior.

Coral Adventurer and Coral Geographer have been tailored to meet growing demand for Coral Expeditions’ expedition product in the Australian cruise market. The vessels have capacity for 120 passengers and 42 crew, featuring advanced expedition tender capabilities and accommodation across four decks. They also have two 65 PAX capacity “Xplorer” aluminum tender boats and six heavy duty inflatable boats for special discovery trips. The 1,271dwt ships were designed by Vard Design in Norway.

Coral Geographer will be delivered in Q4 2020, and is already well advanced in production at Vard Vung Tau. Following market feedback, she will feature an increased proportion of Bridge Deck Balcony suites – up from two to six suites, each featuring a spacious horizon bath.

