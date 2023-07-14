Containership Hits Docked Bulker Knocking Over Port Equipment in Vietnam

Equipment for handling flour collapse hitting a smaller river vessel at the dock (CVHH Vung Tau)

Vietnamese officials are investigating an accident in which a Wan Hai containership made contact with a bulker on July 14. While neither vessel appears to have sustained significant damage in the allision, a portion of the cargo handling equipment at the dry bulk terminal collapsed. Pictures show a portion of the equipment in the water and other sections resting atop a smaller ship at the pier.

The containership, Wan Hai A02, registered in Singapore, is a newbuild only delivered to the Taiwanese ship owner in April as part of its fleet modernization program. The 139,768 dwt vessel was inbound to the Cai Mep port complex in southern Vietnam arriving on a trip from the United States with an interim stop in China. The vessel was built by the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.

Dent in the stern of Wan Hai's new containership (Vung Tau Port Authority)

The 1,099-foot Wan Hai A02 was maneuvering on the Thi Vai River with reports of bad weather including rain and strong winds. The vessel was coming through an S-curve in the river when reports said its stern slipped out of the channel and made contact with a docked bulker. Pictures show a small dent in the stern of the containership.

The Vassos 2, an 81,600 dwt bulker registered in Cyprus and managed by Safe Bulkers was alongside the Interflour Cai Mep terminal. The vessel had docked on July 10 after a voyage from Brazil and was offloading before proceeding to Weipa, Australia.

Cargo handling equipment collapsed on to the smaller vassel (CVHH Vung Tau)

The force of the allision from the stern of the containership pushed the bulker into the terminal facility. A 150-foot section of the cargo conveyor system and the suction equipment for offloading grains and flour collapsed. Pictures show it atop a smaller river barge that is seen listing.

Port officials ordered the Wan Hai A02 to move to the anchorage at Ho Chi Minh City. Both vessels are undergoing inspections while the investigation is looking at the circumstances behind the allision.

