Containership Dali Successfully Moved to Baltimore Berth

The refloating operation and removal of the Dali from the wreck site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was completed this morning, May 20, with an approximately three-hour tow of the vessel. The containership with sections of the roadway and other debris still on its bow was seen coming alongside at the Seagirt Terminal at around 0900 this morning.

The Unified Command and US Army Corps of Engineers both reported that the ship regained buoyancy at around 0640. That was roughly one hour and twenty minutes as the projected high tide in Patapsco River. Reporters from the Associated Press watching the effort said the vessel appeared to start moving around 0600 with several stops and starts.

The towing operation which had tugs attached at bow and stern began around 0700. The Unified Command had reported the vessel would have as many as five tugs and was expected to travel the approximately 2.5 miles to the Seagirt Marine Terminal at a speed of roughly .8 knots (1 mph).

You can see the damage on the front end of the Dali from this perspective. It is just a few feet away from Seagirt. @wjz pic.twitter.com/EqSgCWIDYU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 20, 2024

M/V DALI RETURNS TO DOCK ????? Crews have moved the cargo ship back to a dock in the Port of Baltimore 55 days after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse -- here are some SkyTrak7 photos over the scene.



READ MORE: https://t.co/LsfUC9JWbS pic.twitter.com/qczFgA7F5m — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) May 20, 2024

To prepare for the refloating operation, they reversed the earlier loading of ballast onto the ship which had been used to ensure it did not shift while the debris was being removed, and the controlled demolition a week ago of sections of the bridge that were leaning against the bow and over the deck of the ship. Up to 1.25 million gallons of ballast water were taken onto the ship to ensure it did not shift during those earlier operations which were expected to be pumped off starting mid-day Sunday in a total operation that was expected to last up to 21 hours.

The ship is expected to remain at Seagirt for up to four to six weeks for additional inspections. Efforts will continue to remove sections of the roadway and bridge debris from the bow of the vessel and some of the laden containers will likely be removed.

Further updates on the refloating operation and towing of the Dali are expected later in the day.

