Containers Lost from Madrid Bridge Leave Cooking Fans Heartbroken

ONE reports the Madrid Bridge will resume sailing on January 31 (image courtesy Rab Lawrence / CC BY 2.0)

In an odd twist of fate, as the containership Madrid Bridge prepares to return to service, the cooking and publishing worlds are lamenting the loss of the containers from the ship earlier this month. As the vessel is unloading its containers and shippers work to sort out their losses, two celebrity chefs announced that their new cookbooks are likely at the bottom of the Atlantic causalities of the container collapse on the Madrid Bridge.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) advised customers today that the Madrid Bridge is set to resume operations on January 31. The 146,778 dwt containership is expected to depart Charleston after a week of operations in which a specialist rigging company along with the dockworkers worked to stabilize and discharge parts of her load.

Just passed the M/V Madrid Bridge in Charleston tonight. She had over 90 containers damaged in heaven seas on a passage from Europe. Be safe out there ya'll. #perilsofthesea pic.twitter.com/CuV1UTr3n1 — SailorGirlQuinn (@SailorGirlQuinn) January 26, 2022

After docking at Charleston’s Hugh K. Leatherman terminal last Tuesday, January 25, the vessel was expected to offload 80 or more boxes that had been damaged during the collapse as well as approximately 900 containers booked for passage to Charleston. At the same, claims adjusters, the shipping line and freight companies were working to determine the lost cargo as well as what had been damaged in the incident.

“I have some wild and unfortunate cookbook news so bizarre that it warrants using lowercase text,” wrote New Orleans’ chef Mason Hereford on a social media posting to his followers informing them that his first published cookbook “won’t be shipping out in February as planned.... the bad news is the books might be in a cargo container at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.... which is perhaps the most hilariously 2022 thing to happen yet this year.”

Hereford, however, is not alone in reporting the loss. At the same time, New York Times writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark also reported the loss on social media. “In keeping with the zeitgeist of 2022, I regret to inform you all that my new cookbook may have sunk to the bottom of the ocean,” writes Clark on her Instagram account. “My cookbook, along with (Mason Hereford’s) cookbook, is MIA on the wine-dark sea... I like to think that if the books are at the bottom of the ocean, they’re teaching whole schools of fish some very tasty recipes.”

ONE advised customers that the Madrid Bridge will be heading to Savannah and Norfolk where it will discharge additional containers before arriving in New York on February 12. After loading and unloading in New York, the vessel will proceed back to Singapore where it is expected to arrive on March 10.



Top image: Madrid Bridge, 2020 (Rab Lawrence / CC BY 2.0)