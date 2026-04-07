Container Vessel Reports Being Hit Off Iran



Attacks on containerships in the Persian Gulf continued with a new report of a vessel being struck off Iran. It is the fourth containership reportedly targeted by Iran in the past three days.

Few details were released while the investigations were ongoing. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports it was advised of the attack. The unnamed vessel was said to have been approximately 25 nautical miles from Kish Island, Iran, and the northwestern side of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the information supplied to UKMTO, the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile. It said there was damage above the waterline, but the crew was safe, and there were no reports of environmental impact. It was unclear if the vessel was underway attempting to approach the Strait.

This came after the Iranians, over the past two days, claimed to have attacked an Israeli containership near the Port of Jebel Ali in the UAE and another vessel on the dock at the port of Khor Fakkan in the UAE. In its latest propaganda message, Iran now contends the docked vessel was using the UAE port to transport military equipment by land to the Israeli regime via the port to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. While Iran claimed a "direct hit," the information given to UKMTO said there had been splashes near the vessel but reported no damage.

The vessel near Jebel Ali had been under charter to Zim, but it ended the charter in 2023. The Iranians also claimed to have attacked an MSC containership near Bahrain.

The IRGC Navy said as part of its “smart control” measures over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, it has blocked the entry and exit of several vessels lacking proper transit permits. It said these ships were reportedly diverted to designated anchorages to the east and west of the Strait.

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Yesterday’s AIS tracking appeared to show two LNG gas carriers being sent back as they approached the Strait. Reports are that as many as 15 vessels are near the northwestern end of the Strait waiting for transit.

It comes after Iran reportedly refused the proposal put forward for a ceasefire in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz. Now the world waits and watches to see if Donald Trump will follow through with his threat to start a massive bombing campaign after issuing an expletive-laced message demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, U.S. time.