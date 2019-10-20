Container Ship Capsizes Near Ho Chi Minh City

Source: Facebook

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-20 16:54:33

A container ship carrying 285 containers capsized on the Long Tau River, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 17 crew of the 132-meter (433-foot), 657 TEUs VietSun Integrity of the vessel are reported safe.

Local media reports indicate that the pilot notified the local VTS center of an issue occurred with a container just before midnight on October 18. The vessel listed quickly after that and sank about two hours later.

Local authorities are now responding to a large number of drifting containers and working to remove around 150 tons of oil from the vessel.

The Ho Chi Minh City Port Authority is restricting maritime traffic from the confluence of the Dong Tranh - Long Tau River to the crossroads of the Four Sides River.