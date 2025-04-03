Construction Order Placed for World’s First Sail-Powered Containership

The French cooperative Windcoop completed the construction order for its revolutionary open-hatch sail-powered cargo ship, the first of what the group envisions will be a pioneering fleet of ships. The order was placed with Turkey’s RMK Marine, which is also building the sail-powered RoRo Neoliner Origin.

The group reports it has had to overcome major technical and logistic challenges to integrate a wind-powered propulsion system while also ensuring efficient container handling. This was in part solved with asymmetrical sails, the open-hatch design, and the placement of cranes on the opposite from the sails. It helps to provide stability and balance while also giving the vessel total autonomy for loading and unloading.

The vessel will be 91.3 meters (approximately 300 feet) in length with a capacity for 210 TEU and 40 reefer plugs. The three wingsails designed by Computer Wingsails (CWS) are each 350 square meters (approximately 3,800 square feet) or a total sail area of 1,050 square meters (11,300 square feet). The vessel is projected to have an average sailing speed of 9 knots.

“After four years of development, we are finally taking decisive steps toward realizing what was once considered an audacious dream,” said Matthieu Brunet, Chairman of Windcoop. The effort was started in 2022. Based in Lorient, France, Windcoop was created through the collaboration of Zéphyr & Borée, Enercoop and Arcadie.

The project with RMK calls for orders to the subcontractors including the sails and engines and finalization of the studies and tank tests for the vessel this year. Construction is due to begin in 2026 and trials, delivery, and commissioning in May 2027.

The total construction cost is set at €28.5 million ($31.5 million). Windcoop reports it has secured financing of €28.5 million structured by Crédit Maritime Grand Ouest – Banque Populaire, with a counter-guarantee from Bpifrance. The financing includes €6.8 million ($7.5 million) raised through the cooperative. This involved 1,600 citizens, committed shippers (Arcadie, Valrhona, Prova, Lobodis, Ethicable, Cafés Richard, Demad, Arawak), and institutional investors (La Nef, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, SIDI, Mer Invest, Inddigo, Bretagne Capital Solidaire). It is the first cargo ship of this size to include cooperative funding.

The first service route was selected to focus on secondary ports that are traditionally neglected because they lack the capacity or equipment to load goods. The group says it aims to “rebalance the logistics network” while also reducing carbon emissions by limiting land transport. The vessel will be registered in France and sail a route between France and Madagascar, connecting Marseille to the ports of Tamatave, Diego Suarez, and Majunga, without transshipment and including transits of the Suez Canal. They project a transit time of 31 days.

From Madagascar, they will carry cargo including aquaculture, cocoa, vanilla, spices, essential oils, and textiles. While they expect to export from France to Madagascar retail goods, glassware, paramedical products, and textiles.

Windcoop has ambitious plans. It aims to secure financing and rapidly build a second vessel to ensure a monthly service on the Madagascar-France route. At the same time, Windcoop plans to expand its fleet by launching new maritime routes designed to meet the needs of the shippers and the territories involved. A regional line in the Indian Ocean, a transatlantic connection as well as a direct link to West Africa are currently in the planning stages.