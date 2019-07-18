Construction of Port of Oakland's Logistics Complex Gets Go Ahead

2019-07-18

The U.S. Port of Oakland has issued a building permit for a Seaport Logistics Complex.

The developer, CenterPoint Properties, began preparation and ground stabilization work on its 27-acre site over the last nine months and is actively engaged in construction on the 460,000 square-foot facility, with completion expected mid-2020.

CenterPoint’s $52 million project would anchor a logistics campus planned for 180 acres at the decommissioned Oakland Army Base. The Port inherited the property 15 years ago and has been planning for its use ever since. CenterPoint will construct, then manage the first building at the campus. CenterPoint said it plans to lease the building to tenants engaged in cargo transportation or logistics.

Port of Oakland Maritime Director John Driscoll said: “CenterPoint’s facility will give us logistics capability you can’t find at other ports.” The Port envisions a campus where containerized cargo could be quickly transferred from ships to trucks or rail which it expects to increase the volume of international shipments moving through Oakland.

The Seaport Logistics Complex is in the heart of the Port, just off Maritime Street, near Oakland’s Outer Harbor. It’s being developed right next to the Port’s three-year-old, $100 million rail yard.

The Port of Oakland's containerized export volume increased 4.2 percent in June 2019 compared to June 2018 totals. The Port said it handled the equivalent of 74,901 TEUs loaded export containers last month compared to 71,894 in June 2018. The Port has now reported year-over-year export volume gains in four consecutive months. Oakland’s total cargo volume, imports, exports and empty containers, is up 3.6 percent through six months of 2019 compared to the same period last year.