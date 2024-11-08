“Concerning Absence of Urgency” as Canadian Port Strikes Get Nasty

Strikes are continuing on each of Canada’s coasts shutting down many of the busiest ports in the country. As the actions are dragging on, the unions and employers are trading barbs while government officials and businesses express frustrations.

Canada’s Minister of Labour and Seniors Steven MacKinnon summed up the growing sentiment in Canada writing on social media, “Both sets of talks are progressing at an insufficient pace, indicating a concerning absence of urgency from the parties involved… The parties must reach an agreement quickly.”

MacKinnon reports he is monitoring the situation while saying the “federal government supports these negotiations.” However, frustration is growing in the business communities, with the Retail Council of Canada reiterating that there “doesn’t seem to be any urgency” in resolving the labor disputes across British Columbia and Quebec. Businesses continue to call for the federal government to intervene with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business opening questioning “How long can the government let the whole situation last?”

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of which the striking Montreal group is a local however is cautioning the federal government to let the issues be resolved. They noted that the federal government intervene in the 2021 strike imposing arbitration. The union contends the issues in the current strike were all left unresolved due to the intervention.

Labor experts however are saying it appears the employers are “playing hardball” on both coasts. On the West Coast, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association has been saying for nearly two weeks it has made its last, best offer. They assert it provides a 19 percent pay increase for median pay, 16 percent improvement in pension entitlements, and provides for a large lump sum payment and “does not require any concessions from the union.”

BCMEA locked out approximately 700 foremen starting with the Monday afternoon shift in a dispute over the contract that expired at the end of 2023. All week both sides remained dug in with no talks scheduled while Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, and Prince Rupert, Canada’s third largest port, were both mostly at a standstill.

Both sides have been ordered back to the negotiations on Saturday afternoon with the union saying it has reserved time on Sunday and Monday for further talks if needed. The talks will be run by a federal mediator. The issues relate primarily to the use of automation and its impact on employees and the work-life schedule.

The local representing the foremen however also filed an unfair labor practice complaint with Canada’s Industrial Relations Board. They assert the employers have threatened to pull terms from the expired contract and are doing everything possible to force the federal government to intervene. BCMEA responded denying any wrongdoing and calling the complaint “meritless.”

The dispute in Montreal is also growing more contentious. About 320 longshore workers have been on strike at two of the largest container terminals which account for 40 percent of the port’s volume. They went on strike on October 31.

The East Coast Marime Employers Association on November 7 submitted what it is calling its “final, comprehensive offer” to the Longshoremen’s Union local. They said it provides a 20 percent pay increase over six years, starting with three percent in the first four years as well as improvements in pension plan and benefits.

The MEA however set a deadline for acceptance of Sunday evening, November 10, saying it would otherwise lock out the union across the port. “Only essential services and activities to longshoring will continue.”

CUPE says it is reviewing the proposal for the Montreal longshoremen. In the mean time, disruptions are spreading across Canada as businesses complain of problems and concerns over supplies.