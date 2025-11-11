Colombo Dockyard to Build High Spec Cable-Layer in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard has been awarded a shipbuilding contract by the French submarine cable company Orange Marine. The deal finalized last week further cements the shipyard’s status with major European shipowners. The contract also shows a long-term commitment by Orange Marine to work with Colombo Dockyard.

Relations between the two companies became stronger after Colombo Dockyard delivered a cable layer and repair vessel to Orange Marine back in 2023. The vessel, Sophie Germain, was the first of the type that Colombo Dockyard had built for a European customer.

Under the new contract with Orange, the Colombo Dockyard will build two new cable ships. They will be mainly dedicated to cable maintenance but could also be used to install connecting segments up to 1,000 kilometers long. The order aligns with the current plan by Orange to modernize its fleet. The two new vessels will replace the 42 years old cable ship Léon Thévenin (based in South Africa) and the Antonio Meucci (a 38 years old cable ship based in Italy). The delivery of the order is expected by 2029.

The two vessel additions will see Orange have four cable maintenance vessels operating in the Atlantic, English Channel, North Sea, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Red Sea. “As a leader in global digital infrastructure, Orange manages over 450,000 kilometers of undersea cables connecting all continents. This strategic investment in our fleet of cable ships will be key in ensuring the resilience and security of the global internet,” commented Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale.

The new vessels will have similar design features as the Sophie Germain, including 100 meters’ length, a beam of 18.8 meters and a depth of 7.5 meters. The deadweight capacity will be 1800DWT and ability to reach a speed of 14.5 knots.

Meanwhile, India’s state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon is in the process of acquiring Colombo Dockyard. This is likely to see the yard expand its portfolio to construction of warships, which is the main area for Mazagon.

As the largest shipbuilding and repair facility in Sri Lanka, Colombo Dockyard has in recent years built a global client base. The yard’s current oderbook is valued at around $300 million.