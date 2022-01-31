CMA CGM Expands From Ocean Freight Into Home Deliveries

File image courtesy Colis Prive

Like number-two ocean carrier Maersk, CMA CGM is investing heavily to become a vertically integrated logistics company, providing the door-to-door services that are traditionally offered by forwarders and 3PLs. Increasingly, this integrated model includes fulfillment and package delivery for e-commerce companies, giving even small vendors access to a large-scale distribution network.

On Monday, CMA CGM announced that it is buying a 51 percent stake in Colis Privé, France's leading player in deliveries to consumers. The deal gives CMA CGM an option to double down and increase its stake later on.

Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will add to the portfolio of CMA CGM's Ceva Logistics subsidiary. Ceva is the centerpiece of the firm's logistics transformation: in 2019, the carrier spent an estimated $1.4-1.6 billion to buy all shares in publicly-listed Ceva, then took it private and moved its headquarters to Marseille.

Colis Privé gives Ceva/CMA CGM a network of 110 regional branches across France, along with an international presence in Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco and (coming soon) the Netherlands. Colis Privé's existing customer base includes more than 200 e-commerce companies, including big names like Alibaba and Haribo. The CMA CGM Group intends to expand Colis Privé internationally, using Ceva Logistics’ expertise and its network to boost its business.

“The acquisition of a majority stake in Colis Privé is an important step in the development strategy of our logistics activities. This operation will enable us to offer end-to-end logistics solutions to our e-commerce customers for whom the last mile is a critical stage," said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

The group also recently announced the purchase of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) business, adding to CEVA Logistics’ e-commerce operations.