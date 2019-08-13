CLIA: Asia Now has 306 Cruise Destinations

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-13 20:21:25

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has released the 2019 Asia Cruise Deployment and Capacity Report highlighting that ships will call at 306 destinations this year, up 18 from 2018.

The popularity of cruising in Asia is expected to grow further over coming years as cruise lines deploy new, larger vessels that have been purpose-built for Asian consumers. Joel Katz, Managing Director for CLIA Australasia & Asia, expects growth in the local industry after a slight decline this year. This year’s total passenger capacity has been reduced by 5.7 percent year-on-year after several years of rapid expansion. The decline is mainly due to the reduction of short cruise itinerary options from mainland China.

Nevertheless, 2019 will still see 79 ships from 39 cruise brands sailing in Asia, a similar level to last year. A total of 1,917 sailings will generate capacity for 4.02 million passengers to cruise in Asia.

Ships in Asia are increasingly calling at more places, increasing the range of choice for passengers. Port calls to Asia will remain steady this year with 7,154 calls. Many of the destinations – especially India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea – will see growth.

Asia will also see a slight rise in passenger destination days. The 13 million passenger destination days forecast in 2019 will translate to more potential onshore visits from cruise passengers, creating a stronger tourism impact for the destinations across the region.



