Cleanup Underway After Bulkers Collide in China’s Yangtze off Shanghai

A fuel spill cleanup is underway as officials work to understand why two giant bulkers collided in China’s busy Yangtze River. There were no injuries to the crews and both vessels are reported to be stable although at least one has suffered hull damage.

The incident involved one of Japan’s giant 175,000 dwt Capesize bulkers. The Vega Dream was built in 2010 and operates under the Japanese flag for Mitsui O.S.K. The massive ship is 951 feet (290 meters) in length. It has been in the Shanghai area for the past week or longer.

Details of the incident were not reported, but the smaller Chinese-owned, Japanese-managed bulker Yangze appears to have been outbound from Shanghai sailing to Singapore. The vessel was built in 2022 and is 82,000 dwt with a registry in Singapore.

The bulkers were near Changjian close to the mouth of the river when the incident occurred. Both ships have been directed into an anchorage on the river for investigation.

The Maritime & Ports Authority of Singapore reports it has been in touch with the vessel and China’s Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration which is managing the situation. The Singapore-registered bulker is reporting hull damage and a spill of approximately 9 metric tons of fuel. The Shanghai MSA and several vessels deployed by the ship’s owners are working to contain and clean up the spill.

The Singapore authority reports it offered to assist if needed.

